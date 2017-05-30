'Finding Paradise' Release Date News: Launch of 'To the Moon' Sequel Gets Pushed Back to Late 2017

The release of the highly anticipated sequel for hit indie game "To the Moon," which is titled "Finding Paradise," has been pushed back to late 2017.

Freebird GamesPromotional image for "Finding Paradise."

"Finding Paradise" was originally targeted to launch in summer or mid-2017. However, developer Freebird Games recently announced some changes in the title's release date.

In a statement, Freebird Games said, "Due to personal circumstances, its release has been moved to the end of this year to ensure quality (the exact date and astrology sign of its birth etc. are not yet set)."

While no exact release date has been announced yet, PC Gamer noted that Freebird Games' Kan Gao previously said that the sequel could be launched "somewhere near that time frame" as when "To the Moon" was launched — Nov. 1.

Developers added in the statement that despite the "dubious delays," the development of "Finding Paradise" is making "good and steady" progress. Probably to make up for the release delays, they said "a new progressive demo is to be released to internal testers in the coming week."

The demo that is arriving soon will cover "Finding Paradise's" final stage while Freebird Games added that the next game demo will cover the full game.

"Finding Paradise" was advertised as the episodic continuation of "To the Moon's" story. The developers explained in the same statement: "Unlike any other potential future episodes in its series, Finding Paradise and To the Moon are meant to be two sides of the a coin, to thoroughly thread both perspectives of a certain theme that the narrative deals with."

Since there is a story to follow, the developers suggested that players take the time to play "To the Moon's" holiday special episodes. However, it was clarified that owning the mini-installments are not required to play "Finding Paradise."

"To the Moon" was a major break for the indie developers at Freebird Games. While there were criticisms about its game mechanics, players and critics agree that it was a heart-rending story and the music was able to make up for its shortcomings. In fact, the game garnered a relatively high rating of 81 on reviews aggregator Metacritic.