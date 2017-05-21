'Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia' Guide: Class Change, Character Promotion Explained

Just like any other games out there, among the interesting things about "Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia" are its class system and character promotion. After all, these are what make a game a true role-playing game (RPG). But how do these features work? Well, this guide is perfect for those who have been eager to know.

YouTube/Nintendo UK In "Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia," players have the option to change their class as soon as a certain level is reached.

According to RPG Site, in "Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia," each class has their own unique base stats. Class changes in the game directly influence a character's stats, and the same can be applied to character promotion. Also, these two are the same in a way in that they determine a character's success rate in battles.

For instance, if a player chooses Mae, he or she can promote the character to the Priestess class as soon as level 14 is reached. However, this is not really a required move. Why? That is because players have the option to promote the character later on. It is worth noting, though, that such a move is not always beneficial to all characters in the game. Remember: Once promoted, the level goes back to 1.

Now, for the question: How can one do a class change in "Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia"? Players will have to visit a place called Mila Shrines, which is not really that difficult to locate, as noted by Twinfinite. It is situated in every dungeon in the game and is even scattered in different places. Players can also use the map to know the location of a certain shrine, as there is an icon on the top right of the panel that tells them so.

Once a shrine is located, simply find and click the promotion option. Just remember that in "Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia," a character can only be promoted to one specific class. After that, there will be no other paths or choices for players to upgrade (or even downgrade).

Similar to other RPGs, being patient when it comes to class change and promotion is significant in "Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia." Some players do this for the purpose of grinding, which refers to acquiring XP and items before upgrading. Regardless, the choice is in the hands of the players.