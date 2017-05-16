'Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia' News: First DLC Dropping This Week [Complete Details]

The downloadable content (DLC) coming to "Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia" has been detailed prior to the game's launch on the Nintendo 3DS.

(Photo: Nintendo/Intelligent Systems)A promotional image for "Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia."

The first DLC is called "Fledgling Warriors" and is set for release on May 19, the same day the game is made available to the Nintendo handheld.

The "Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia" DLC will include a new dungeon called the Astral Temple and a couple of new maps that will be "great for gaining more items, money and experience points."

The contents of the Fledgling Warriors DLC is, per Nintendo, were designed "to aid novice warriors in the opening stages of their adventure."

In the Astral Temple, which was attacked and ultimately destroyed by bandits, "Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia" players can get a load of "all manner of fantastic treasures."

The "Fledgling Warriors" DLC also adds a new battle map called Band of Bandages, where gamers will have to defeat unspeakable terrors that await them to gain "uncommon power."

The second battle map in this "Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia" expansion is Wretches and Riches, where players will be tasked to help a merchant get rid of brigands in exchange of gold.

Gamers who purchase the game with the "Fledgling Warriors" DLC from GameStop will get the "Warring Gods" collectible chrome print.

The retailer warns that the supply will be "extremely limited" so gamers who want to score the "Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia" freebie should be quick.

The Fledgling Warriors DLC will be priced at $7.99. It is included in the game's $44.99 Season Pass, which includes four more "Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia" DLCs. Speaking of which, the next two, "Undaunted Heroes" and "Lost Altars," will be made available on May 25 and will be more expensive than "Fledgling Warriors."