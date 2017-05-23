'Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia' Recruitment Guide: How to Gather All 34 Characters

"Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia" is proving to be one of the best 3DS titles out there. The game's story is vast and Valentia is rich with places to see. As players go on their journey, main characters Alm and Celica meet tons of people along the way, as these people are vital to their quest throughout Valentia. How will players gather all these characters?

YouTube/Nintendo UK In "Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia," players can recruit over 34 characters to help Alm and Celica on their journey

"Fire Emblem Echoes'" storyline is divided into two, as main characters Alm and Celica go their separate ways to achieve peace. All in all, there are 34 main characters that players can recruit in the game.

Alm's team is first with 17 possible recruits. "Possible" because there are instances where these characters may not be available due to improper procedures.

ACT 1: Alm's Team

Gray, Tobin, Kliff, Faye and Lukas can be recruited in Ram Village. Gray automatically joins but the rest have to be asked. The four's starting class is Villager while Lukas' is Soldier. Alm meets them at the start of his journey in ACT 1.

Silque can be recruited at the Mila Shrine in the Thieves' Shrine. Her starting class is Cleric.

Clair is automatically recruited after rescuing her from the Southern Post. Her starting class is Pegasus Knight.

Clive is automatically recruited after the Deliverance Hideout Mission. His starting class is Cavalier.

Forsyth can be recruited after getting Clive. He can be seen standing at the entrance of the Deliverance Hideout. His starting class is Soldier.

Python is Forsyth's best friend, and just like him, he can be recruited inside the Deliverance Hideout. He can be seen standing at the Mila Shrine; his starting class is Archer.

ACT 3: Alm's Team

Lutheir is the first character that can be recruited in ACT 3. He is found in the Forrest Village asking for help to rescue his sister Delthea. His starting class is Mage.

Mathilda can be recruited after the battle with Desaix inside his fortress. Her starting is Paladin.

Delthea can be recruited if she survives the battle at Sluice Gate. Just like her brother, her starting class is Mage.

ACT 4: Alm's Team

Tatiana automatically joins after the battle in Nuibaba's Abode. She can be found in prison and will ask Alm to help her lover, Zeke. It is important to get her first if players are planning have Zeke. Her starting class is Saint.

Zeke can only be recruited if Tatiana is recruited first and is able to survive the battle near the Rigelian Village. At first, he will decline the invitation to join Alm's Army, but upon seeing his brand; he automatically joins the party.

Mycen is the last character for Alm's Team. He automatically joins after ACT 4.

Celica's journey starts in ACT 2. In her route, some characters will not be able to be recruited. Players must take note of the proper procedures if they want to recruit a specific character.

ACT 2: Celica's Team

Mae and Boeyautomatically join Celica's team, while Genny can be recruited when asked. All of them will be met in the Priory at the start of her route. Mae and Boey's starting class is Mage, while Genny's is Cleric.

Saber can be recruited at the Tavern in Novis Greatport after talking to the Old Timer at the Wharf. His starting class is Mercenary.

Valbar, Kamui and Leon can be recruited after the battle at the Pirate Throne. The characters must survive the battle; if they do, Valbar must be recruited first if players want Kamui and Leon. Valbar's starting class is Knight, Kamui's is Mercenary, while Leon's is Archer.

ACT 3: Celica's Team

Palla and Catria can be recruited in Zofia Harbor. They will join Celica's team with the desire to see their sister Est. Their starting class is Pegasus Knight.

Atlas is available after talking to him in the Mountain village. Atlas will join with the desire to free his brothers; his starting class is Villager.

Jesse can be recruited after freeing him from the dungeon cell in the Desert Stronghold. His starting class is Mercenary.

Deen and Sonya cannot be easily recruited as only one of them will be available. If the player chooses to recruit Deen, Sonya must be defeated first. After this, Deen will be available inside Grieth's Citadel. As for Sonya, Deen must be the defeated first.

Est can be recruited in the dungeon inside Grieth's Citadel. She is Palla and Catria's missing sister, her starting class is Pegasus Knight.

ACT 4: Celica's Team

Nomah can be recruited in the Temple of Mila, in deepest part of the dungeon after the water is drained. He is Celica's caretaker, first met in Priory; his starting class is Sage.

"Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia" is now available worldwide for the Nintendo 3DS.