'Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia' Tips and Tricks: Battle Guide for Beginners

"Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia" just came out and fans who have waited long for the game are now busy playing it. However, those who were introduced to the "Fire Emblem" series through "Fire Emblem Awakening" and "Fire Emblem Fates" might find themselves lost in the all-new gameplay.

Nintendo Characters Alm and Celica of "Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia"

"Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia" is the newest title under the "Fire Emblem" series. The latest entry is a remake of the original "Fire Emblem Gaiden" with its story and other classic gameplay characteristics. To help players navigate through Valentia, here are some things everybody should keep in mind.

The weapons triangle is meaningless. In this new world, the weapons triangle first introduced in the earlier 3DS games no longer apply, so players don't have much to worry. Attacks are now based on characters' stats. If a player wants their team to succeed, its best to improve their stats.

Use Archers and Mages for strategy. Archers now have a longer shooting range than they ever had before. Their range also increases when equipped with special bows so players should check whenever they get a new weapon. Mages can be very advantageous as well due to their ability to bypass terrain effects using magic. As long as an enemy is within their attack range — even with a massive wall, mages can still smolder them with fire.

Another thing players would have to keep note of is the new inventory system in "Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia." Each character can only have one item they can carry, unlike in previous games. That means players can no longer hold a weapon and a healing item at the same time; they have to choose which one matters. So, depending on the battle, everyone should take their time to think about which item would be more useful.

"Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia" is now available worldwide for the Nintendo 3DS.