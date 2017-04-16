'Fire Emblem Heroes' April Update Brings Four New Characters

The April update, the biggest yet for Intelligent Systems' tactical role-playing game "Fire Emblem Heroes," is finally here.

Facebook/FireemblemheroesENThe April update for "Fire Emblem Heroes" is now available.

Fans of the free-to-play mobile title are set to meet four new characters in this month's upgrade. According to IGN, "World of Shadows" is bringing in new characters to spice up the RPG, namely Alm, Clair, Lukas and Faye. Alm is dubbed as the Hero of Prophecy, while Faye is the Devoted Heart. Clair, on the other hand, is described as the Highborn Flier, while Lukas is the Sharp Soldier. The update also features a Paralogue that will discuss the newest additions in the game.

Meanwhile, gamers and critics alike are over the moon regarding another April update tagged as version 1.2.0. According to Polygon, the new content and the tweaks the developer included make the RPG even better. The website especially pointed out the change in the player's stamina, which has increased by about 100 percent, allowing gamers to play longer. The space-swapping option is reportedly another great addition, as it allows players to position their fighters as they prefer in the battle field.

Another welcomed change in the RPG concerns the notifications window pop ups. After the update, players no longer have to worry about these as long as they have read the daily update log.

As for the other tweaks, Polygon reports they all work toward the improvement of the title's gameplay. "Fire Emblem Heroes," it claims, continues to be a joy to play every single day.

"Pitting strong heroes against lower-leveled enemies won't be as much of a pain; they'll actually get an appreciable amount of experience going forward. A feature called Hero Merit gives further incentive to replay old story maps, as do the Sacred Seals power-ups. Those are earned through events and quests, and they can be attached to a hero one at a time to boost their stats," the review stated as it described the other changes that were made in the game.