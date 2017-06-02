'Fire Emblem Heroes' Gameplay News: Orbs Come in Wedding Bouquets in New Game Event

June is known as the "wedding month" and "Fire Emblem Heroes" players can celebrate it with a new limited-time game event that gives off free orbs placed in bridal bouquets.

YouTube/Nintendo MobileA still from the trailer of "Fire Emblem Heroes: Bridal Blessings" event.

"Fire Emblem Heroes" was developed by Intelligent Systems and Nintendo to bring the popular "Fire Emblem" franchise to the mobile gaming platform. It was released Feb. 2 for the iOS and Android.

One of its main goals is to create a powerful team of four heroes that will go through game challenges or fight against other players' teams. However, more special heroes need to be unlocked using the in-game currency called orbs.

The wedding event on "Fire Emblem Heroes" will give players two free orbs upon one's daily log in. Polygon recalls that the same freebie scheme was introduced and held during the game's first month in the market, and many players complained when it was taken down as it became incredibly harder to acquire orbs.

With the free orbs, players will have a fairly easier time in joining challenges under the "Bridal Blessings" event where four special heroes can be played. The new heroes, who are named Lyn, Caeda, Cordelia, and Charlotte, are all clad in wedding gowns and can only be played with certain amounts of orbs.

Each wedding-themed hero has unique weapons and abilities that will be activated once they reach level 5.

Caeda, the bride of Talys who says she "believes in love," can give allies adjacent to her more speed on their next actions. It also appears that her special weapon is an exploding bouquet of blue flowers.

The "Money Maiden" Charlotte inflicts more attack damage on enemies in a two-space range. She uses a giant silver spoon complete with a rose-colored wedding bow to charge blows at her opponent.

Meanwhile, Cordelia is dubbed as the "Perfect Bride" with a Cupid Arrow weapon.

Lastly, Lyn is called the "Bride of the Plains" and it sounds like she does not agree with the dress she is wearing in the trailer. Lyn has a weapon called candlelight which she uses like a sword.

The special heroes can be accessed until June 14, at 3 a.m. EDT. Based on the trailer announcement, it is still unknown whether the four bridal heroes will appear again after the wedding-themed event.