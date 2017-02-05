'Fire Emblem Heroes' Guide and Tips: Characters Cannot Get Married, Have Children, but Can Be Revived

iOS and Android users can now download Nintendo's new mobile game, "Fire Emblem Heroes." The game can be owned at no cost, but in-game purchases are available to get more characters and other items. Here are more details that players may need to know before starting to play the game.

"Fire Emblem Heroes" has a free-to-play format, but requires constant internet connection to enjoy the game. The title is the third mobile game from Nintendo, following "Pokémon GO" and "Super Mario Run." However, the game is the second title for which Nintendo has partnered with mobile developer DeNA.

DeNA and Nintendo first came out with "Super Mario Run" following the success of "Pokémon GO." Several reports claim that their partnership will continue, which means another mobile game may have already been planned.

As for the gameplay, there are several missions that would require more than one stamina to access. Players' stamina will be recovered at a rate of one every five minutes, in which a player can earn up to 50 stamina.

Players will start with an 8 x 6 grid map and they can gather hundreds of "Fire Emblem" characters to fight against their enemies. However, they cannot settle down and have children. The original title allows players to marry their chosen characters and have a maximum of 13 children with them.

According to the description, gamers will take the role of a summoner "with the special ability to call upon legendary Heroes from different Fire Emblem worlds. In order to save the Kingdom of Askr from destruction, join the Order of Heroes and face a never-ending challenge."

Another thing that should be known is that in "Fire Emblem Heroes" the players' character will not die permanently, which is different from the classic "Fire Emblem" gameplay. Furthermore, the mobile game is also different from the original title as players will not be able to touch the other characters.