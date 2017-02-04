'Fire Emblem Heroes' Guide: How to Assemble the Ideal Collection of Heroes for Battles

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Winning battles inside "Fire Emblem Heroes" takes more than just being a tactical master, as it's incredibly tough to emerge victorious if the right characters aren't involved.

NintendoHaving strong heroes is essential to succeeding inside 'Fire Emblem Heroes'

With this in mind, players need to do what they can to put together impressive collections of heroes even early on in the game. While that seems difficult to do, it's still not impossible.

In a recent article, ShackNews noted that players can get a great deal by using 20 Orbs to summon five heroes right away, as doing so enables them to save a few precious Orbs that can be used later.

There's another reason why it's a better move for players to summon heroes in batches as opposed to doing so one at a time.

As The Verge pointed out, players have better chances to acquire heroes with better stats if they summon them from the same batch.

Essentially, if players really want to extract as much as value as they can from their Orbs, then they need to summon in bulk, instead of summoning a new hero right away as soon as they get their hands on enough Orbs.

Once players are finally able to put together a pretty good of stable of heroes who can boast of some impressive stats even early on, then they can head into battles more confidently, knowing the characters they have are strong enough to endure many attacks and deal substantial damage themselves.

One more thing, the game – unlike many other "Fire Emblem" titles – does not feature permadeath, and players should factor this into their strategy as well. Since a hero can still come back after a battle, players may be able to take more risks that they otherwise wouldn't were permadeath implemented, so bolder strategies may not be quite as risky in this mobile game.

