'Fire Emblem Heroes' News: Additional Characters, Game Modes and Stories Coming Via Future Updates

The current version of "Fire Emblem Heroes" players are trying out now may become even more feature-filled in the near future, as several additions could be coming soon.

Released in the United States just a few days ago, this mobile game tasks players with putting together hero lineups filled with characters capable of defeating any opponent in combat, and more features will soon be introduced to give players other things to check out.

Speaking recently to IGN, director Kouhei Maeda talked about their post-launch plans for this mobile game. According to Maeda, different kinds of additions are apparently in the works.

First off, players can expect more stories to be introduced post-launch, and these are set to be released quite frequently. Maeda indicated that two new stories could be introduced per month.

Aside from the new stories, Maeda also hinted that other potentially gameplay-altering features may be coming as well.

Specifically, Maeda revealed that they are planning to introduce more characters and skills.

That more characters could be coming soon is particularly interesting given that the game features both original heroes as well as ones fans may know from other "Fire Emblem" titles. Whether or not developers opt to add only new heroes or more familiar faces or perhaps a mix of both is something players will have to find out later on.

More game modes could be coming as well and these will be designed to "go in different directions from the current gameplay."

Exact release dates for these post-launch additions are not known just yet.

Players will also be able to impact just how long updates are released for "Fire Emblem Heroes," with Nintendo game director Shingo Matsushita revealing that they will continue to work on the mobile game for as long as fans also maintain their support for it.

Gamers interested in getting "Fire Emblem Heroes" can download it for free and there are also in-app purchases offered.