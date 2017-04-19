'Fire Emblem Heroes' News: Flier Mastery Quests Added, Different Rewards Offered to Players

New quests were recently added to "Fire Emblem Heroes" and these are ones that involve Fliers and also yield some useful rewards.

Twitter courtesy of Nintendo of EuropeNew Flier Mastery quests are now live inside 'Fire Emblem Heroes'

The new features are known as Flier Mastery quests.

Players will obviously need the services of Fliers in order to complete the tasks laid out in the quests, and that can be difficult.

As Twinfinite pointed out, Fliers are not the toughest characters in the game so it would not be all that surprising if players have avoided them for the most part.

They may want to take a longer look at these Fliers now, however, as completing the different Flier Mastery quests enables them to snag different items that can be very helpful inside the game.

First off, clearing the fifth stratum of the Training Tower will allow players to claim 1,500 Universal Shards, and they can also get the same reward for finishing Part 3 of Chapter 4 while playing on Hard.

In pursuit of Universal Crystals, players can then try to finish the quests that call on them to go through Part 4 of Chapter 5 on Lunatic and/or clear the seventh stratum of the Training Tower. The aforementioned Flier Mastery quests will provide 1,500 Universal Crystals each, according to a recent report from Serenesforest.net.

Lastly, players looking for Orbs have four different Flier Mastery Quests they can attempt to finish.

Players can earn one Orb for clearing the third stratum of the Training Tower and that same reward will be provided for those who can conquer the ninth stratum.

Finishing Part 5 of Chapter 3 will also yield that elusive Orb, and once again, the same reward is given to those who can complete Part 1 of Chapter 9 on Lunatic.

Updates about any other new quests or events that may go live inside "Fire Emblem Heroes" should be made available soon.