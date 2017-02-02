'Fire Emblem Heroes' Release Time: Mobile Game Available On iOS, Android On Feb. 2

"Fire Emblem Heroes" is perhaps one of the most highly anticipated mobile games this year. After a long wait, fans will finally get their hands on the game, which will be released on Feb. 2. However, it is unknown what time "Fire Emblem Heroes" will be available.

Reuters/Kim Kyung HoonNintendo's 'Fire Emblem Heroes' will be released on Feb. 2.

According to iDigitalTimes, forecasting a game's time of release on the mobile store is never an easy thing to do. There is no clear pattern as various games have released at different times in the past. The publication cites "Super Mario Run" as an example. The mobile game became available on the App Store at 12:40 p.m. EST. On the other hand, "Pokemon GO" did not see a worldwide release simultaneously.

It essentially boils down to time zones, especially when it comes to the review teams situated in Apple and Google. Regardless, fans should be getting "Fire Emblem Heroes" within Feb. 2 on the App Store or Google Play Store.

One of the reasons why "Fire Emblem Heroes" is such a huge game is because of its branding. The "Fire Emblem" franchise has long been a part of Nintendo's roster, and making a mobile game out of it only seemed logical. Fans of the game series will recognize the themes and visuals in the upcoming mobile title, sending back a wave of nostalgia in anyone who has experienced the franchise.

There is also a lot to look forward to in terms of gameplay. Battles are inevitable, with turn-based strategy being a huge part of the game. There are also a handful of other modes that players can adopt to make the game more interesting. Nintendo is also making sure that there will be free updates rolling out in a timely manner to keep players hooked. Moreover, there are new characters as well as old ones that fans will meet.

"Fire Emblem Heroes" will be released on the iOS and Android on Feb. 2.