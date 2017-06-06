'Fire Emblem Heroes' Update: Tempest Trials Event Includes New Maps, Rewards

"Fire Emblem Heroes" is back with a new update. This time, the game will be launching a new event with maps that will contain orbs and other prizes.

Nintendo A promotional photo from the official website of the game "Fire Emblem Heroes."

The new "Fire Emblem Heroes" update brings a special event called The Tempest Trials. Here, users will have the chance to play a number of extremely difficult maps that will definitely pack a lot challenge.

Maps under the trial will have various difficulties and each stage brings new and stronger enemies. Players' allies are also changed in each map, meaning that a certain number of allies can only be deployed in a specific stage. People will have to choose wisely as they go on their journey.

During the "Fire Emblem Heroes'" Tempest Trials, defeated allies are not allowed to be revived. This means that a defeated hero can no longer be used for the rest of the trial. If all team members die in the event, players will have to start again.

Another additional aspect that players should be aware of is re-battling. If a map is once again challenged with a different team, the enemy previously dead will be revived. Twenty percent of their previous HP will also be reduced and their skills will be reset. This will make it easier for people to defeat the enemies.

As players clear the maps, they will be rewarded based on the score they receive during the entire Tempest Trials event. After these scores are tabulated, the players have a chance of getting Marth as well as Sacred Seals called Breath of Life and Quickened Pulse.

Marth can be acquired either as a four-star or a five-star hero. The higher the score accumulated after the event, the higher chances for a player to get a better reward. Other rewards include feathers, orbs and crystals.

The "Fire Emblem Heroes" Tempest Trials event will start on June 8 up until June 22.