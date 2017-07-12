'Fire Emblem Warriors' News: Devs Add More Characters From Predecessor 3DS Game

Nintendo Promotional image for "Fire Emblem Heroes"

It was recently reported that the developers of "Fire Emblem Warriors" have added more characters originally from its predecessor, "Fire Emblem Awakening," which was released on the Nintendo 3DS in 2012.

The information was first gathered at the Japan Expo held in France last week. In Serenes Forest Forum, a user named FuranSuwa shared some information about the new characters first showcase at the said event.

Developers shared a new trailer of the "Fire Emblem Warriors" at last week's Japan Expo. According to FuranSuwa, the video teaser was completely different from what Nintendo showed at the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles last month.

The same user claimed that he or she was able to play the game's demo and discovered that the characters from "Fire Emblem Awakening" which were added to Nintendo Switch's "Fire Emblem Warriors" are Robin, Lissa, Corrin, and Lucina.

The game demo also revealed the story behind the addition of the characters. The twins, Robin and Lissa, were living harmoniously in their kingdom. But everything changed when a dragon attacked them. To save and reclaim their kingdom, they had to go on a journey and rally the help of other warriors.

In terms of their abilities, the characters will practically feature some of their basic skills on "Fire Emblem Awakening" while still carrying several major changes for the upcoming Nintendo Switch hack and slash game.

It was revealed that Robin will mainly use a Levin sword and produce "lightning spheres" during normal attacks. The character also has the ability to "change his spells for strong attack."

FuranSuwa added that Robin appears to use an attack that is more damaging and with longer effect rather than fast charges. "From what I saw he could create a fire, falling thunder laser, wind blades, a magic circle that makes him levitate, a giant purple sphere and a lightning vortex," the gamer added.

On the other hand, Lissa is better where Robin is not — fast attacks. She uses an axe the she carries effortlessly "like a twirling baton" but destroys enemies with it as well. In FuranSuwa's experience of playing the game demo, Lissa appears to normally end every attack with thunder magic.

"Fire Emblem Warriors" will be released in Japan on Sept. 28 while a worldwide launch is yet to be announced but is slated later this year.