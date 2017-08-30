'Fire Emblem Warriors' News: On the Release Date and the Special Edition

Twitter/Nintendo of America Nintendo has announced special promos for "Fire Emblem Warriors," "Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Pokémon Ultra Moon."

Developed by Omega Force, "Fire Emblem Warriors" has been on the gaming community's radar ever since Nintendo first unveiled their flagship console and their saving grace, the Switch. However, fans were thrilled when recent reports have revealed that "Fire Emblem Warriors" will soon debut for the Switch, as well as the Nintendo 3DS. There will also be a special edition of the game title, specifically made with the fans in mind.

According to reports, "Fire Emblem Warriors" is scheduled to be released on Nintendo Switch and the new Nintendo 3DS on Oct. 20. The game will also be making a debut in Japan on Sept. 28. Aside from the release data that many have waited for, it was also announced that there will be a "Fire Emblem Warriors: Special Edition" where the bundle includes the game's software, three CDs with the game's soundtrack, a poster, and a back of 5-by-7 premium art cards. The special edition of "Fire Emblem Warriors" will retail at $79.99.

"The incredible fans of the Fire Emblem and Pokémon franchises not only love the games themselves, but also the features behind the games," said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America's senior vice president of sales and marketing, as reported by Digital Trends. "These special versions are great options for dedicated fans who want to enjoy all facets of their favorite series, from amazing gameplay to bonus artwork."

Although the special edition is limited to Nintendo Switch, "Fire Emblem Warriors" remain to be one of the most highly-anticipated titles to come on the new Nintendo 3DS. Considering what is coming for both consoles, fans of the gaming giant are celebrating the good time brought about by Nintendo's success in making a comeback at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).

"Fire Emblem Warriors" is a hack and slash video game that is published by Nintendo.