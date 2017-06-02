'Fire Emblem Warriors' News, Updates: New Characters and Plot Spoilers Revealed

Nintendo has been on a roll this year with their constant stream of releases and treats for their fans. It doesn't look like the game giant will be stopping soon with new details revealed for "Fire Emblem Warriors." Expected to arrive this fall on Nintendo Switch and New Nintendo 3DS, the game will come with a lot of features that Nintendo is excited to have their fans experience.

Nintendo Screenshot from the promotional trailer of "Fire Emblem Warriors."

According to Nintendo Power, "Fire Emblem Warriors" will have new characters, a different storyline and interesting mechanics. First, the game will feature two original protagonists: Shion (Yuma Uchida) and Lian (Maaya Uchida). They are twins who hail from the Kingdom of Aitriss and are the children of Queen Yuana (Yuka Nagayoshi).

The twist of the story will come when it is revealed that both twins do not wish to inherit their mother's throne as Shion aspires to be a knight and Lian, although self-aware and clever, also bears no desire to be queen. Considering that the king died and left the country without a ruler for a long time, it is a wonder that the kingdom managed to enjoy peace for several years.

Of course, the story will start to develop when the era of peace is ended after monsters from another dimension start terrorizing their country. Fleeing, the twins, with the help of another prince from another country, will have to set out on a journey to reclaim their land and bring back peace.

Aside from the detailed plot that was revealed, Nintendo also teased that other characters from the "Fire Emblem" series will be playable with Marth and Chrom confirmed thus far. Gamers will also be able to switch characters in the middle of the battlefield to allow them to enjoy the different skills of each character.

So far, "Fire Emblem Warriors" has yet to reach a hundred percent but if the teasers mean anything, it looks like fans are in for another epic universe created by Nintendo.