'Fire Emblem Warriors' Review: A Unique Mix Of Strategy And Hack And Slash

Nintendo official website Screenshot from the promotional trailer of "Fire Emblem Warriors"

Longtime fans of Omega Force's "Dynasty Warriors" series will definitely feel at home with "Fire Emblem Warriors." The game feature the familiar hack and slash theme of the DW series while at the same time incorporates the strategic combat style of the main Fire Emblem franchise.

Sure the game still feature hundreds of enemies charging only to be mowed down by gigantic, sweeping combos. But after a demo at PAX West, fans got to see a section of combat that included the tactical role-playing the main franchise.

At any point in the game, players can switch between a selection of different party members to control, each of whom has their own signature movement and attacks. At the same time, they can also issue commands to characters that are not currently under their control thereby that "Fire Emblem" strategy into play.

This can be done by going to the menu and ordering the other party members to attack a specific enemy or location. The weapon triangle also comes into play giving characters bonus damage as they take on enemies.

Omega Force, Team Ninja and Intelligent Systems have successfully blended two games from very different genres with "Fire Emblem Warriors" while at the same time not allowing one genre to overtake the other. It's definitely not the button mashing gameplay of "Dynasty Warriors" but it also packs sufficient action making it unique from other "Fire Emblem" games.

Nevertheless, there will always be things that point to this being a "Fire Emblem" game such as the fan service and cameos. While the game isn't exactly true to the franchise per se, it is still a great spin-off worthy of both games which it has drawn inspiration from.

"Fire Emblem Warriors" is set to be released for the Nintendo Switch and New Nintendo 3DS on Sept. 28 in Japan with a worldwide release slated for Oct. 20.