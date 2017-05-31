'Fire Emblem Warriors' Update: New Characters Revealed

It looks like Nintendo is now officially promoting "Fire Emblem Warriors" as new updates about the game have surfaced. The upcoming title under the "Fire Emblem" series is looking amazing especially with new characters having been introduced. What other things are in store for the fans?

Famitsu "Fire Emblem Warriors'" twin protagonists, Shion and Lian.

Famitsu recently shared details about the upcoming game, "Fire Emblem Warriors." The Japanese magazine revealed several characters that players will encounter in the game, details about the gameplay and general information about the game itself.

The first characters revealed were the twin protagonists, Shion and Lian. They are original characters made exclusively for "Warriors." Shion is voiced by Yuma Uchida while Lian is voiced by Maaya Uchida. Both protagonists are playable in the game.

Other new characters recently revealed were Darios and Yuana, voiced by Takuya Satou and Yuka Nagayoshi, respectively.

Aside from these new faces, a few heroes from past games are also coming back for "Fire Emblem Warriors." Marth and Chrom are both set to return and are said to be playable characters as well.

Famitsu also revealed other details about the upcoming game. According to the publication, it will be fully voiced just like "Fire Emblem Echoes." "Warriors" is also said to gather heroes from other titles like "Fire Emblem Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light," "Fire Emblem Awakening" and "Fire Emblem Fates," with the exception of the protagonists from all these main titles. This is because the developers thought that if they included the protagonists, everybody would be using swords during battle.

With all these heroes gathering together, bond conversation will be available. Characters from across the titles will be able to communicate with each other. Regardless, it was confirmed that there will be no marriage or any form of love resulting from the connection of the characters; they're all just going to be good friends.

"Fire Emblem Warriors" is 70 percent complete and will be released sometime this fall for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS.