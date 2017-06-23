'Fire Pro Wrestling World' Release Date News: Steam Early Access Version Coming July 10 to PC

In just a few weeks, the newest game in the long-running "Fire Pro Wrestling" series is finally coming to PC. Titled "Fire Pro Wrestling World," the upcoming game will launch on Steam Early Access on July 10.

Facebook/FireProSeriesPromotional photo for the "Fire Pro Wrestling" franchise

Earlier this week, game developer Spike Chunsoft confirmed via Twitter that the intense wrestling action game is entering the early access release platform on the said date. On its official Twitter page, Chunsoft posted, "Fire Pro Wrestling World hits Early Access on July 10 for $19.99!"

Chunsoft's announcement means that the game is not being offered for free, although those who will avail of the Early Access version will have the privilege of enjoying the full game before it gets its official release. Although the release date confirmed that Chunsoft failed to make it to the previously-announced Q2 release, the announcement was exciting enough to make "Fire Pro Wrestling" fans want to get their hands on the game now.

The last time that the game developer released a title under the franchise was in 2012. Considering the five-year wait that avid gamers have already experienced, the weeks of delay in the game's release is now somewhat trivial to fans. Also, the fact that they can avail of it for only $20 is bonus enough. The post-Early Access price of the game is expected to be much higher, although Chunsoft has yet to decide on that.

According to reports, gamers who will avail of the Early Access version are likely to encounter a few bugs in the game, although these will be rather inconsequential. The upcoming version is touted to be fully playable and equipped with all the necessary editing and matchmaking tools that will allow players to customize their wrestlers, belts, rings, referees and logos. Upon the game's full release in a few months, more modes, editing tools and match options will be added.

As of this writing, the official release date of "Fire Pro Wrestling World" for Playstation 4 and the PC is still unknown, but it might be coming a few weeks after its Steam Early Access version is made available this July 10.