'Firefly' Reunion Latest News: Nathan Fillion Keeps Teasing Fans with Cast Photos; Is a Revival Coming?

Fans have been wondering what Nathan Fillion is up to. The actor has been posting photos of his former "Firefly" co-stars these past days on his social media. Is a "Firefly" reunion or a revival in the works?

Facebook/nathanfillionofficial Nathan Fillion has been teasing a "Firefly" reunion on his Instagram for a week now.

Last week on Instagram, Fillion posted a photo of himself and fellow actor Alan Tudyk aboard a boat. He wrote in the caption that something was so familiar with how their shot was set up. He was alluding to their characters on the space western drama "Firefly," where Fillion played the ship captain Mal on the show and Tudyk was his pilot Wash.

A few days after, Fillion once again posted a photo with the two of them and another "Firefly" co-star Morena Baccarin (Inara) inside a restaurant. "What do you want to believe we talked about?" Fillion teased in the caption.

What do you want to believe we talked about? @alantudyk @baccarin.morena @charissabarton photo credit A post shared by Nathan Fillion (@natefillion) on Jun 19, 2017 at 7:46pm PDT

A third post, made just two days ago, featured Fillion and Tudyk once again. This time, the actor stated they were discussing about their web series "Con Man." Fans, however, have been hoping the actors were actually discussing a "Firefly" reunion.

Created by Joss Whedon ("The Avengers," "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."), "Firefly" aired on FOX for just one season in 2002. The network did not renew the series because it did not pick up with ratings.

Despite the low numbers, however, "Firefly" had a niche audience and a cult following. The DVD sales of its one and only season raked so much profit that it enabled Whedon to create the movie "Serenity" to give the show a proper ending.

To this very day, the show's loyal fans have been hoping "Firefly" will get a revival. Fox executives expressed that a reunion could be possible if Whedon will be on board. But with the writer, producer and director booked for so many projects, will he have the time for a new season of "Firefy"?