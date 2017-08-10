First 'NBA 2K18' Trailer Released; Teaser Showcases Gameplay and Upgraded Graphics

The first trailer for "NBA 2K18" is now out and gamers can have their first look at what's in store for the next installment of 2K Sports' hit basketball simulation game franchise. Highlighted in the teaser is the game's art style which is a vast improvement from last year's iteration.

Facebook/NBA2K A promotional image for "NBA 2K18."

2K and Visual Concepts invested a substantial amount of time and money to improve the graphics of this year's sports video game. The developer rebuilt the player models from the ground up rather that upgrading existing ones.

A new physique system was used to allow Visual Concepts to accurately reflect players' real body shapes. This led to better, more realistic depictions of the athletes compared to previous iterations of the game.

New eye and teeth lighting effects coupled with little details like scars and stretch marks also give each player that dash of authenticity. The game would be more akin to watching a live game rather than playing a video game.

But the improvements in "NBA 2K18" are not limited to the player models alone. Player uniforms were also upgraded to drape more realistically to the body of the players wearing them rather than appearing like a stiff piece of fabric.

2K scanned examples of the new Nike uniforms to accurately recreate them in the game. Accessories, shoes and other pieces of clothing were also scanned down all the way to the stitch level. This certainly adds to the appeal of the game and gives gamers another reason to buy the game.

Basketball fans and gamers alike also won't have to wait very long for the game to be released. "NBA 2K18" is set to hit the shelves on Tuesday, Sept. 19 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS3 and Xbox 360.

Those who pre-order the game will receive a number of in-game bonuses including 5,000 Virtual Currency, 10 Weekly MyTeam Packs, the Kyrie Outfit Pack as well as access the game four days early on Friday, Sept. 15.