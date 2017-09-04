'First They Killed My Father' Review: On Jolie's Best Attempt and the Standing Ovation She Received For It

Reuters/Luke MacGregor Angelina Jolie answers criticisms she emotionally abused kids on her Netflix movie "First They Killed My Father."

Fans of Angelina Jolie know that she is especially active in her principles as a humanitarian. Her work in the United Nations has been praised and revered all over the globe, and her recent project and contribution for this year's Telluride Film Festival embody everything that her hard work has created. Teaming up with producer Rithy Panh, Jolie has brought one of the most heartfelt films in "First They Killed My Father."

According to a review by Variety, "First They Killed My Father" is a jaw-dropping and heart-wrenching film about a Cambodian genocide and how it has affected a family. The most important thing to take note of is Jolie's attempt at providing an alternative solution in the current film industry's usage of an outsider point of view in showcasing the events of history. In Jolie's "First They Killed My Father," she uses the point of view of a five-year old, who is understandably unable to process the events around her. This enables the audience to immediately put themselves in the shoes of the child as they too have no idea how to begin processing an overwhelming scene.

Meanwhile, IndieWire points out that even though the film stumbles at certain points, particularly with Jolie's decision to omit some of the violent scenes that could have made more impact with the audience, "First They Killed My Father" is relentless and involving throughout. Mostly dialogue free, the film bombards its audience with images of a genocide told from the point of view of a child.

Entertainment Weekly reported that "First They Killed My Father" has been hailed as Jolie's best attempt in directing thus far, and it has received a standing ovation in Telluride. Technicalities aside, critics are convinced that Jolie made a valiant effort worthy of garnering passion votes from the moved audience.

"First They Killed My Father" is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on Sept. 15.

