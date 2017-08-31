'Fist of the North Star' Game 'Hokuto ga Gotoku' Coming to the PS4 in 2018

SEGA, the development team behind the highly successful "Yakuza" franchise, is currently working on a new action-packed video game based on the martial arts manga "Fist of the North Star." Titled "Hokuto ga Gotoku," the upcoming game is expected to launch exclusively for the PlayStation 4 in Japan sometime in 2018.

SEGA A screenshot from the trailer of the upcoming "Fist of the North Star" game.

For those not in the know, "Fist of the North Star" was a manga series published on Weekly Shonen Jump from 1983 to 1988. The manga also received an anime adaptation which became one of that decade's iconic animated series alongside "Voltron" and "Dragon Ball."

The series follows the story of Kenshiro, a heavily-muscled warrior who is living in a post-apocalyptic world after a nuclear war wiped out half of humanity in the 1990s. The protagonist is the successor of a deadly form of martial arts called Hokuto Shinken and in using this power, he is able to protect those who are unable to fend for themselves.

This makes Kenshiro essentially similar to "Yakuza" protagonist Kazuma Kiryu, both of whom fight for the weak and innocent.

"Hokuto ga Gotoku" takes place in Eden where Kenshiro hopes to find his lost love Yuria, rumored to be among those living in the city. In between his quest for romance are good ol' fistfights with people who may or may not have crossed him in the past.

At the moment, SEGA has yet to release other details regarding the upcoming game. There is also no word on the game's release outside of Japan.

However, it has been confirmed that Kenshiro will be voiced by none other than Takaya Kuroda, the same voice actor who plays Kazuma Kiryu in the "Yakuza" series. It will also feature the same story elements and gameplay used by the highly successful gangster franchise.

"Hokuto ga Gotoku" will be coming to the PS4 in 2018.