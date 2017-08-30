Fitbit Ionic: A Worthy Contender Against The Apple Watch

Facebook/fitbit Promotional picture for the Fitbit Ionic

Evolving from many years of discovery and hard work from various people all over the world, current technology has made a lot of things possible that the previous generation only dreamed about. The demand for gadgets that are smaller and more powerful are at an all-time high, and recent reports have revealed that Fitbit just unveiled their answer to the widely popular Apple Watch. Coming in the form of the Fitbit Ionic, the smartwatch might just be something consumers will want to have.

According to Fitbit, the highlights of the Ionic are the following: personal coaching, built-in GPS, capable of storing music, heart rate sensor, and finally, a multi-day battery. It is also water resistant. All in all, Fitbit's newest flagship smartwatch can contend against the Apple Watch, while at the same time retaining all the features that the original release is known for.

Fitbit Ionic is equipped with a blood oxygen levels sensor. Although shipping will not start until late next month, the Fitbit Ionic is the most advanced technology that the company has unveiled thus far. The blood oxygen levels sensor opens up new opportunities to give their users some health alerts that may be of concern. One of these sicknesses is sleep apnea, a condition that causes people to stop breathing while sleeping for a brief period of time.

Further reports revealed more of the smartwatch's specs such as 2.5 GB of storage, four-day battery, can be worn underwater for up to 50 meters, and touchless payments courtesy of the upcoming Fitbit Pay technology. It costs $299.95, which will come in gray, smoke gray, and burnt orange color variants. It will also have various bands to choose from, including sports bands and leather bands, both of which easily snaps on the Fitbit Ionic.