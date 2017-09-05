Fitbit Ionic vs. Apple Watch 3: Everything to Know About the Upcoming Smartwatches

Facebook/fitbit Promotional picture for the Fitbit Ionic.

As one of the tech giants in the current market, Apple is understandably facing a lot of competition. From their virtual assistant in Siri to their upcoming iPhone 8, Apple is expected to fight tooth and nail for the attention of the consumers.

Recent reports have revealed that another one of Apple's products has met a worthy rival in the Fitbit Ionic. Consumers are now interested as to what it might have over the Apple Watch 3, which is expected to be unveiled next week.

The Fitbit Ionic is the company's first ever smartwatch. It is capable of a number of things, including its very own GPS tracker, accelerometer, an optical heart rate sensor, and most importantly, the blood oxygen sensor. The last feature was highlighted by the company as they have claimed that the Fitbit Ionic is capable of detecting real-time issues and notifying users if they have any breathing problems, including sleep apnea.

Meanwhile, Business Insider has reported that the Apple Watch 3, like the Fitbit Ionic, might not need a smartphone to work. It is expected to be equipped with LTE connectivity, which makes it more accessible to developers and at the same time establish itself as an independent product instead of an iPhone accessory. There are also rumors circulating that it might be capable of telling users of a product's nutrition breakdown by simply using the Apple Watch 3 and scanning the RFID tag.

There is no official price tag yet for the upcoming Apple Watch 3, but more details are expected during the company's media conference, which will be held on Sept. 12. Fans believe that it will be released with a price tag of $269. On the other hand, the Fitbit Ionic will begin shipping next month and the smartwatch is priced at $299.95.