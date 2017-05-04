Fitbit News: Leaked Image Suggests a Gold-Colored Smartwatch Is Coming

Recently, a leaked image suggests that Fitbit is about to launch a gold-colored smartwatch.

FitbitFitbit Blaze promotional photo

The leaked photo was revealed by Yahoo Finance, and it looked pretty similar to the watch face found on Fitbit Blaze. The rumored product has more defined edges and the watch's lock also has a gold color. Other reports even tag the leaked gadget to be an upgraded version of the Blaze smartwatch.

Yahoo Finance has also spoken to "a source familiar with the matter" who said: "It was originally planned for this spring to likely get ahead of whenever Apple plans their normal fall announcement. Fitbit always likes to try and get in front of it."

The leaked smartwatch is reportedly codenamed "Higgs," and with its rumored specifications and features, it looks like it is about to challenge the Apple Watch Series 2.

Like the latest smartwatch from Cupertino, California, Fitbit's Higgs will sport an independent GPS chip which lets fitness watchers go on a run without needing to bring their smartphones. Fitbit will also upgrade its screen with 1,000 nits of brightness, another feature found on the Apple Watch Series 2.

The Higgs smartwatch is also rumored to pack in a heart-rate monitoring system — a feature that is becoming staple to recently released gadgets. It is also believed to offer a "touchless payments" feature and lets its owners listen to music from the smartwatch through the Pandora app.

However, it looks like not everyone within the Fitbit fences approve of the new look of the upcoming smartwatch. Another Yahoo Finance's source added, "It was very retro-looking with the lines and stuff — definitely not sexy. Several employees who saw the design complained about it."

Another product expected to arrive from Fitbit is a wireless set of Bluetooth earphones that is internally codenamed "Parkside." Judging from its leaked image, Parkside also looked similar to another Apple product called the Beats X.

Parkside is reportedly going to be offered in a two-color variant and will be priced $150 when it is launched alongside the gold-colored smartwatch.