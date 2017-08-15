Fitbit Smartwatch News: Leaks Reveal Final Product, Specs

The final renders of the much-anticipated Fitbit smartwatch were recently leaked online. The device appears to be a cross between the Fitbit Surge and Charge.

On Thursday, Wareable leaked images of the upcoming smartwatch, which are believed to be the final versions. Based on that alone, the wearable device looks like a Fitbit Surge because of its dial and it also has the Charge 2-like band.

Along with the images, the publication shared a few details about the smartwatch.

The device comes with new technology, and probably one of the most important additions revealed in the leak is a new sensor. While Fitbit watches typically come with a green optical sensor, the new device will sport a red one as well as a blue one. These are believed to be infrared sensors to accurately measure body heat and more.

Although the company did upgrade the smartwatch's fitness metrics, the device will come with so much more than that. They now have an app gallery. Hoping to add more variety to their device, the company launched a software development kit so developers can create all kinds of apps for the smartwatch.

One highly anticipated feature that will be introduced with the new wearable is GPS. Fitness enthusiasts have long since asked for such. Another feature that users should look forward to is its waterproof build, which now allows owners to submerge the device up to 50 meters. Preceding units did not sport the said specs.

The new Fitbit wearable will come in three color variants — a silver case with a navy blue strap, a rose gold case with a blue strap, and a space gray case with a black strap.

"We know there is a lot of interest in our entry into the smartwatch category," a Fitbit representative informed Wearable. "We don't have news to share at this time and do not comment on rumors or speculation. We can confirm that development of our smartwatch is on track and that it will be available for the holiday season."