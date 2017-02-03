'Five Nights at Freddy's' Movie Release Date News: Scott Cawthon Provides Update On Film's Status

Earlier this year, "Five Nights at Freddy's" creator Scott Cawthon announced that updates on the movie version of the game will be revealed soon. Cawthon made good on his promise, but the news is not exactly positive.

Scott GamesThe most recent installment in the 'Five Nights at Freddy's' franchise, 'Sister Location.'

Cawthon revealed in a post published on Steam Community that discussions are still being made about the movie, thus he admitted that he is unable to divulge a lot of details about the "Five Nights at Freddy's" film.

"The reality is that last year the FNaF movie was met with several delays and roadblocks, some involving problems within the movie industry as a whole," Cawthon wrote. "As a result, as of right now, the movie is back at square one."

Last year, it was revealed that the script of the hotly anticipated film was still in progress. And with Cawthon's recent post, it is now clear that everything they have worked on thus far has been scrapped. However, the "Five Nights at Freddy's" creator is remaining positive, saying that starting from the very beginning is not an entirely bad idea.

"It's bad because the movie is in its early stages again (so don't expect a trailer anytime soon), but it's good because I want to make sure that the right movie gets made, and things are on track right now for that to happen," he added in the Steam Community post.

Additionally, Cawthon revealed that he will be more involved in the production of the film, suggesting that he may not have been very active in the past. This does not come as much of a surprise, though, considering Cawthon is a one-man team. He is responsible for the creation of many games in the franchise, including the most recent "Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location," which features all-new characters - some of whom are speculated to appear in the movie adaptation.

No release date has been set for the "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie, but rumor has it that it will land sometime in 2018.