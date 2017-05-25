'Five Nights at Freddy's' Movie Updates: Film Adaptation of the Game Expected to Set New Trend in Horror Movies

The "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie may have not entered production yet, but it is already suspected to set a new horror movie trend.

Horror movies producer Jason Blum is expected to deliver another horror movie in the likes of those he earlier produced, such as like "Get Out," "Insidious," and "Paranormal Activity," as he got the rights to the movie adaptation of the hit game "Five Nights at Freddy's."

In a recent interview, Blum says he believes that the upcoming movie will be accepted by the horror-movie-loving public as he and the game creator, Scott Cawthon, have been working in tandem in order to ensure that "Five Nights at Freddy's" will deliver the kind of entertainment expected from it.

"That game has a rabid fan-base, and I would say without Scott it wouldn't make a good movie, but Scott has a clear very idea of what he wants the movie to be and I think because we are using the same creator as the game in Scott, I think there will be a great movie in it. I think without that I'd be skeptical about a 'Five Nights' movie," Blum exclusively tells Fandom.

Movie Pilot opines that the "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie has the potential of setting a new genre of horror movies. According to the online publication, while the "Five Nights at Freddy's" game is critically average, it has the story and lore that make it perfect for a movie adaptation.

For Movie Pilot, the "Five Nights at Freddy's" game's setting itself, a haunted amusement park, is one of the key elements that will make its would-be movie adaptation truly terrifying. If the movie stays true to the creepy story and setting of the game, the online publication believes it can be a spectacular horror movie and set a new trend.

As of this writing, there is still no word as to when "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie will arrive in theaters. However, with Blum and Cawthorn working as a tandem in order to get the right story for the movie, to say that it is a horror movie worth anticipating will be an understatement.