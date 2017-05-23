'Five Nights at Freddy's' Release Date News: New Teaser for an Upcoming Game?

"Five Nights at Freddy's" is currently in the spotlight as fans found something that seems to be a teaser for an upcoming project. What could this project be? Will it be a new game?

Youtube/Scott Cawthon A screenshot from the teaser video of the horror video game "Five Nights at Freddy's."

"Five Nights at Freddy's" is a horror role-playing game created, developed and published by Scott Cawthon. The indie series was first released in 2014 and gained massive popularity due to its story. After its initial release, many fans wondered about another game and when they could expect its release. However, it looks like Cawthon is not giving them any details regarding a new game.

It would seem things will continue to be this way as the reported teaser might just be related to an upcoming "Five Nights at Freddy's" novel titled "The Twisted Ones."

The teaser was first seen on the game's subreddit, after fans found some source code on the franchise's official websites, stating, "We found a way to eject you." The dialogue is said to be about two characters arguing. However, fans still don't know who these characters are. Many speculate that they might be Charlie and Silver Eyes.

This might be due to the fact that in the previous comics, Charlie was able to evade Silver Eyes' attack after escaping out of the springlock on his animatronic suit. The killer was left bleeding after his suit fell apart, crushing him inside. After that, he was dragged by the other animatronics and disappeared.

According to the Amazon summary, the antagonist might have escaped death and reanimated to hunt down Charlie. "The Twisted Ones" opens a year after this incident, with something "twisted" planning to hunt down the protagonist.

It is still unknown if the codes found are indeed for the upcoming comic, as no official word has been said by Cawthon about this matter.

"Five Nights at Freddy's" latest comic "The Twisted Ones" will be available for purchase this June 27.