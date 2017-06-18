'Five Nights at Freddy's' Update: New Minor Update for Previous Installments; New Books on the Way

(Photo: Scott Games) A promotional image for "Five Nights at Freddy's."

Previous installments of the hit horror survival video game series "Five Nights at Freddy's" have received a minor update by franchise developer Scott Cawthon.

In his effort to "make them more compatible with newer computers and operating systems," Cawthon revealed on Steam that he has added full-screen functionality to the second, third and fourth "Five Nights at Freddy's" installments.

Cawthon also revealed updated compatibility for Apple's iOS for "Five Nights at Freddy's 1" and "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" although the review is still pending.

The developer also revealed in the past that "Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location" is currently the only game in the series lined up to be made playable on iOS 11.

Those who cannot get enough of "Five Nights at Freddy's" can get their fix from another book based on the hit video game franchise.

Coming next week is "The Twisted Ones," the sequel to "Five Nights at Freddy's: The Silver Eyes" co-written by Cawthon and Kira Breed-Wrisley.

To be released on June 27, the book's official description reads:

"It's been a year since the horrific events at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, and Charlie is just trying to move on. Even with the excitement of a new school and a fresh start, she's still haunted by nightmares of a masked murderer and four gruesome animatronic puppets. Charlie thinks her ordeal is over, but when a series of bodies are discovered near her school bearing wounds that are disturbingly familiar she finds herself drawn back into the world of her father's frightening creations. Something twisted is hunting Charlie, and this time if it finds her, it's not letting her go."

Another book also on the way is "Five Nights at Freddy's: Survival Logbook," which allows "night guards new to Freddy Fazbear's Pizza a chance for self-reflection during their first week on the job."

With the occupational hazards they face, this book, set to be released Dec. 27, should prepare them for the responsibility and the funny business at the pizza place with quizzes, lists and prompts throughout the reinforcement training as well as room to log in-game events.

All of these should allow "Five Nights at Freddy's" diehards to be the epitome of a Freddy's employee, one that has "a genuine disregard for instinctive self-preservation."