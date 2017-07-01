'Five Nights at Freddy's' Update: Static Image on Scott Games Website Sparks Speculation

Scott GamesThe most recent installment in the 'Five Nights at Freddy's' franchise, 'Sister Location.'

"Five Nights at Freddy's" creator Scott Cawthon has once again sparked fan curiosity after a recent update to his website.

Spotted by Attack of the Fanboy, scottgames.com now only shows a static image. Apart from the Scott Games logo at the top of the page, nothing else can be seen on the website. Nothing can be clicked that will give fans more information or lead them to a different site. The meaning behind the static image remains to be seen, though it has been pointed out that its file name is "interrupt.jpg."

Fans are also unable to spot any hints or codes to decipher from the image. Cawthon usually likes to send his fans on a treasure hunt and puzzle game of sorts, but the static image does not appear to hide anything.

The image went up on June 26, which the publication explains was the date of the Missing Children Incident as seen in a newspaper clipping in the first "Five Nights at Freddy's" game. Some fans posit that the file name may indicate that a murderer is tapping into the security cameras.

As for Cawthon's other website, fnafworld.com, it only showed glowing green eyes staring directly at the user. It does not move, and clicking on anywhere in the screen does not do anything.

Cawthon has definitely been busy, with a new book titled "Five Nights at Freddy's: The Twisted Ones" released on June 27, a day after the static image first appeared. Entertainment Weekly was able to get an excerpt from Cawthon's second novel. "The Twisted Ones" followed Charlie after the events of the first book, "Five Nights at Freddy's: The Silver Eyes."

A "Five Nights at Freddy's" film is also in development, though it has been in the same stage for quite some time now. Cawthon previously provided fans an update on the film's status.