Five Signs of Mental Health Problems People Shouldn't Ignore

As the world observes mental health awareness this week, a leading mental health charity is calling on people not to ignore the signs that their mental health is under strain. The frenetic pace of modern society has taken its toll on people who are unable to cope up with the stress of living.

A Mental Health America poll showed that the number of individuals with any mental illness (AMI) rose to 18.53 percent of the total number of adults in 2016 compared to 18.19 percent the previous year. While the increase is just 0.4 percent, the number represents an additional 1.2 million adults suffering from AMI.

Licy Lyus, the information manager of Mind, revealed the five less familiar symptoms of depression and anxiety namely: removal from social situations, trouble concentrating, sleeping problem, numbness, and nausea. These symptoms can become more grave if not treated, the Independent reported.

According to Lyus, depression could stop someone from socially interacting with other people. A person having this symptom may suddenly stop doing the things he/she used to enjoy, like hanging out with friends and family. This may be normal in the short term, but if it goes on for the next weeks, that is a sign of depression.

Another symptom is having a problem with one's concentration levels and memory. This can be manifested in declining punctuality and poor decision-making at work or school.

Insomnia is another sign of depression. On the other hand, excessive sleeping and having difficulty getting up in the morning is also an indication of poor mental health.

Those who suffer from depression also experience a "sense of unreality" or numbness, which makes it hard for them to connect to their environment. Suddenly, they are unable to keep up with the discussions in class or business meetings.

One physical sign of anxiety is nausea, which could be a manifestation of a panic attack. Sufferers are also affected psychologically, as shown in their change in diet. Lower energy levels make it difficult for them to take care of their own needs including personal hygiene.