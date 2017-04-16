Chip and Joanna Gaines 'Fixer Upper' Season 3 'Barndominium' Now for Sale for $1.2 Million

Loyal fans of HGTV's popular reality show "Fixer Upper" will probably recognize the "barndominium" — a barn that Chip and Joanna Gaines transformed into a house in season 3.

Facebook/HGTV-Fixer-Upper A promotional photo for HGTV's TV show "Fixer Upper."

As it turns out, the home on the northern border of Waco, Texas is now on the market. For sale for the price of $1.2 million, it is being sold complete with its charming Dutch roof, contemporary interior design and 16 acres of private land, according to Realtor.com.

The property has reportedly been listed after its owner, real estate investor Kristi Bass, tried to make a profit from purchasing it by renting it out to fans, much to the surprise of Chip and Joanna Gaines and the ire of the neighbors.

Bass purchased the 2,653-square-foot, five-bedroom two-bath home in Lacy Lakeview, Texas around seven months ago from the family for whom the Gaineses had restored it Apparently, the couple who used to live in the property had to move out of state because of a work opportunity.

According to the Waco Tribune-Herald, Bass saw the chance to purchase the house so that she could rent it out for short-term stays by posting the 16-acre property on VRBO for $1,200 to 1,500 per night.

Bass was thrilled when she started receiving reservation requests almost immediately, but her neighbors were worried that her short-term rental business would affect property values, increase traffic and essentially disrupt the peacefulness of their town.

Even the "Fixer Upper" stars were surprised that the home they remodeled had been turned into a for-profit venture as they prefer to have clients who will actually live in the homes they spruce up.

"We are going to be more strict with our contracts involving 'Fixer Upper' clients moving forward," Brock Murphy, a spokesman for the Gaines' company, Magnolia, said in a statement.

"That's the true intent of our show, and we want to ensure that does not get lost in this new vacation rental trend," the statement also mentioned. "We are going to do our best to protect that moving forward."