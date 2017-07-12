'Fixer Upper' Homeowner Claims Chip and Joanna Gaines Deceived Her About Moving to Unsafe Neighborhood

"Fixer Upper" homeowner Kelly Downs and her husband Ken, whose home was featured on the HGTV show, claim that they were deceived by hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines about moving into an unsafe neighborhood.

Facebook/HGTV-Fixer-Upper A promotional photo for "Fixer Upper."

The couple was sleeping in the master suite when an alleged drunk driver plowed through their home. According to Kelly, they were unsurprised by the violent incident saying that it was a long time coming. She claims that the Waco neighborhood was riddled with crime yet the city as well as the Gaines' firm Magnolia Realty hid this fact from them.

"We have been intimidated and harassed," said Kelly in an interview with the Waco Tribune. "There's a big problem here. It's not safe."

The Downs say they were tempted by the opportunity to move in to a house designed by the Gaines. Kelly herself was an avid viewer of "Fixer Upper" and a fan of Joanna Gaines' designs.

However, the dream quickly turned into a nightmare with a lot of commotion from nearby bars and stores.

"It's like the Wild West here," Kelly said, recounting her experience in the neighborhood.

Waco has been booming in recent years, thanks in part to the Gaines' show and their Magnolia Market at the Silos. This has boosted revenues for hotels and businesses with tourist numbers tripling to over 1.9 million.

But Kelly says the residents are not happy about the changes the Gaines brought to their community. People have complained about their taxes increasing due to the new residents; store owners, in particular, abhor the tax increase.

"Fixer Upper" has been very successful in drawing tourists to the area with some even contemplating a permanent move. Of the houses featured on the show, four are currently up for sale which includes a $565,000 ranch and a $1.2 million "Barndominium."

But judging from the experience of the Downs, potential buyers might have to rethink about buying property in this tempting TV community.