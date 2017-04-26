'Fixer Upper' Latest News: Show Gets a Spinoff; Gaines Couple's Thoughts on Relocating

Home improvement reality show series "Fixer Upper," has just finished its fourth season, but fans are already waiting to hear news on when the show will air a fifth one.

Facebook/HGTV-Fixer-UpperA promotional photo of HGTV's TV show "Fixer Upper."

HGTV has not released an official announcement about the matter yet, but the show is officially getting a spinoff titled "Fixer Upper: Behind the Design," and it will show how Joanna Gaines comes up with the designs for their client's homes as shown in the original series.

"Fixer Upper" shows home redesigner couple Chip and Joanna Gaines from Waco, Texas, who cater to clients who are looking to buy and remodel homes.

Once their clients choose a home, Joanna leads the remodel and design while husband Chip is the lead contractor.

Most of the couple's clients have a budget of $200,000 with a $30,000 allocation for the redesign.

Since the show started airing in 2013, Waco has become a popular tourist destination, with a bed and breakfast near the couple's place getting fully booked for the entire year just after an hour of opening its bookings last August 2016.

The couple, however, have also had thoughts about relocating but have not decided about where they should settle next if and when they do.

Joanna prefers New York City, saying that it would be fun, while Chip prefers Las Vegas, thinking that the kids "would really appreciate it."

Chip also emphasized that Waco is the best place for them, saying that it is their "meet in the middle spot: half big city, half tropical."

Joanna also explained that they do not have urgent and immediate plans about moving as of the moment, saying, "Waco is our home, we love it and we aren't going anywhere."

Although the premiere date of season 5 of "Fixer Upper" has yet to be announced, its spinoff, "Fixer Upper: Behind the Design," is already set to air by the summer of 2018.