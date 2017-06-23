'Fixer Upper' News: Chip and Joana Gaines Reveal More Details About Their New Restaurant

"Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines continue their Waco domination by opening a new restaurant in the city.

Facebook/HGTV-Fixer-UpperA promotional photo of the reality TV show "Fixer Upper."

According to reports, the HGTV hosts are pursuing a new endeavor to expand their brand. Joanna confirmed the good news through her home and lifestyle blog, Magnolia. She revealed that they purchased the closing Elite Cafe to breathe new life into the popular establishment.

They are set to remodel and redecorate the area as they open their very own "breakfast joint." Joanna promised her fans that they will continue Elite Cafe's legacy of producing classic foods under the new name Magnolia Table.

"We want everyone, whether you're part of the building's past or not, to walk in and instantly feel the rich history of it," the home decorator wrote.

The couple's new restaurant will serve breakfast, brunch and lunch, along with Chip and Joanna's favorite meals. They are planning to open the doors of Magnolia Table to the public sometime this year.

The pair first met in 2001, and at the time, they were living off a wad of cash Chip kept in his pocket from flipping homes with his wife. Their lives completely changed when "Fixer Upper" debuted in 2013. After airing four seasons, the remodeling show is now one of the top-rating programs in HGTV's history.

"I think comfortable for us can be a little dangerous," Joanna said in a recent interview, referring to the challenges she and her husband previously faced. "The second Chip gets content, he gets really restless. It's not about, 'Let's get here and then we'll be happy.' We like the idea of having to wrestle a little bit and figure things out. That's where we thrive the most."

Now 14 years married, Chip and Joanna already have four kids: Drake, 12, Ella, 10, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7. As their brand continues to expand, it looks like they might add more to their family in the foreseeable future.

"I would love another baby — or twins!" Joanna told PEOPLE. "The kids are always asking me, 'Mom, can you have another baby?' But Chip thinks we're done."

"Fixer Upper" season 5 is expected to premiere later this year on HGTV.