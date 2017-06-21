'Fixer Upper' News: Chip and Joanna Gaines Acquire Historic Joint

Chip and Joanna Gaines, the power couple behind HGTV's "Fixer Upper," have shared the name of their new business. It is a new venture for the couple known as successful home flippers, bakery owners, business owners, designers, and parents. Now they are restaurant owners after they acquired their favorite brunch hangout in Waco, Texas.

(PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/JOANNA GAINES)'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines smile at each other in this photo they posted on social media.

According to Liftable, the couple is a regular customer of Elite Cafe, a restaurant established in 1919. Last year, the establishment closed down, and the couple who wants to preserve the historic joint bought it. The enterprising couple informed the former owners that they would continue the business offering brunches and wants to preserve the welcoming ambiance. It will be renovated and redecorated according to the taste of the couple.

It will be named after Joanna's blog called Magnolia. The new business venture will be named Magnolia Table. It will be a breakfast and lunch combo joint. Their menu includes Farm Eggs Benedict, Chip's famous Ham Sandwich, the Gaines Brothers Burger, and different kinds of home-baked pies.

The restaurant will have the "Fixer Upper" style but they will be retaining some of the historical marks within the joint. The 100-year-old walls will be definitely preserved so that customers will be able to relive the history of the place.

Elite Cafe is the first restaurant in Waco to use refrigeration. Elvis Presley was one of its famous guests. With the famous "Fixer Upper" hosts manning the restaurant, more elite guests will surely visit the establishment. The couple hopes to open the joint by the end of the year.

Chip and Joanna know that restaurants are tedious businesses but they are willing to accept the challenge. The thought of turning an old Waco treasure into something new is what inspires the house-flipping couple. According to Today, Mrs. Gaines wants their future customers to feel welcomed and have the feeling that they have a place at the Magnolia Table.