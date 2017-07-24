'Fixer Upper' News: Chip and Joanna Gaines Reveal Latest Project

Facebook/HGTV A promotional image for "Fixer Upper"

"Fixer Upper" stars Joanna and Chip Gaines are at it again as they have just revealed their latest project: a vacation rental home in Waco, Texas.

Garry and Jane Dossey, who had been trying to sell the classic home at 3601 Hillcrest Drive for over a year, finally got the ideal buyers. HGTV's celebrity house flippers and owners of Magnolia Homes, the Gaineses, bought the stunning estate and recently revealed some a few details of the newly renovated house.

On Instagram, Joanna teased the "Fixer Upper" fans about their latest project, which is soon going to be available for rental.

"We are now opening another vacation rental! Chip and I had so much fun restoring this old Waco icon and cannot wait to welcome guests starting this fall," Joanna captioned the photo that showed the house, which they purchased last year.

"This house dates back to 1903 and we definitely kept its old world charm—our hope is that friends and families from all over can make lasting memories here during their visit to Waco," the caption went on to say.

According to Today, when Chip and Joanna bought the Hillcrest Estate, it already had its own beauty, with porches, hardwood floors, and a fire place. Now, with the home renovation experts' touch, the property now has even more to offer.

As the home is a spacious one, it is also said to have the capacity to accommodate up to 12 guests.

Joanna shared a couple more photos, featuring the home's interiors.

It’s all in the details with this bathroom. The big announcement is tomorrow! #sneakpeek A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Jul 25, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

Chip and I have an exciting new project up our sleeves, and we're just about ready to share it with all of you...It's going to be one for the books. #sneakpeek A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Jul 24, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

The newsletter subscribers of the couple's website, Magnolia Market, will be the first ones to find out more details regarding the rental of the 4,831-square-foot vacation home.

In the past few years, Magnolia has become a successful business for the Gaines, bringing in thousands of visitors every week to its Webster Avenue retail complex, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald. The Gaineses' company has even successfully branched out into providing more high-end accommodations at the Magnolia House in McGregor, Texas.

Currently, Chip and Joanna's business ventures include not only the Magnolia House and their home renovation company, but also a line of stores, a bakery, and a soon-to-be opened restaurant.