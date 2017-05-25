Fixer Upper' news: Chip and Joanna Gaines settle Magnolia Silos lawsuit

Chip and Joanna Gaines have recently settled a million-dollar lawsuit against their Magnolia Silos property.

The hosts of HGTV's "Fixer Upper" were hit by a lawsuit in October when they installed a fence on their neighbor's property without consent. Court documents from McLennan County, Texas reveal that the pair placed the fence to block the parking area during the annual Magnolia Silobration event.

Hear Properties manager and owner of the parking lot Daron Farmer initially planned to charge $10 for parking in the area. However, Chip decided to block off the entire area instead, which led Farmer to file a lawsuit. In addition to compensation between $200,000 and $1 million, Farmer asked for a restraining order to remove the fence.

"A settlement has been reached," Head Properties lawyer David G. Tekell said in a press statement. "It will not be filed in court."

Even though its good news that Chip and Joanna can now move forward, the couple still has two more lawsuits to deal with. San Antonio resident Nancy Brown is suing the pair after she sustained an injury while in their Magnolia Market. Brown was eating in the area when she allegedly hit her head on the supporting steel rods of a picnic table. She is seeking compensation between $100,000 and $200,000 for her troubles.

Meanwhile, USA Today reported in late April that Chip's former Magnolia Realty partners are suing him. Richard L. Clark and John L. Lewis sold their stakes at $2,500 each to Chip a few days before he announced the launch of "Fixer Upper," which centers on Chip and his wife, Joanna, as they turn "fixer uppers" to their clients' dream homes.

Clark and Lewis accused Chip of fraud after withholding information about the reality program's release. Aside from getting their ownership stakes back, the business partners are demanding over $1 million from Chip.