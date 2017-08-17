'Fixer Upper' News: Chip Gaines Admits Wife Joanna Wasn't Always the One

"Fixer Upper" star Chip Gaines confessed that he had found "the one" before he met Joanna.

Facebook/FixerUpperHGTV "Fixer Upper" star Chip Gaines reveals that Joanna wasn't the one he was supposed to marry.

In the fall issue of The Magnolia Journal, Chip shared the story of how he lost the one that he believed he was supposed to end up with, PEOPLE confirmed.

According to Chip, he and his former flame — who he refers to as Amy for privacy reasons — dated for more than two years. He also said that Amy stayed in the relationship even though he had bad habits such as being late for dates and forgetting to give her a call.

When Amy graduated college, she took a job in London, and Chip came to see her and they had a talk about where they saw their relationship going.

"I, being a complete idiot, said something along the lines of 'You know, I've never given it much thought,'" Chip explained.

His answer broke them up and he went home reflecting on their relationship, which made him see that Amy was the one for him.

When Amy went back to Texas, Chip put in all the effort to win her back. He even asked her parents' permission to marry her, but he was completely but politely shut down.

Then, things took a bad turn when Chip built a miniature version of his "stone retaining wall in Waco" in Amy's backyard that ended up looking like a tombstone because they didn't see his note on it. That was when Amy's father sent a "very kind but stern letter" telling Chip to stop pursuing his daughter.

"I realized that even though my intentions were good, I had pushed this too far," Chip said.

But despite the incident, Chip remains grateful for the reality check and that "we don't always get what we want." Chip then said that when he finally met Joanna, he was ready to have a future with her.

"I knew almost from the beginning that I wanted a future with [Joanna]," the construction star said.

Meanwhile, the couple has always been admired for the strong relationship that many viewers witness on their show, "Fixer Upper."

A close friend of the couple, Jill Barrett, shared that how the Gaineses are on TV, that is how they really are.

"They're true blue, real deal, very, very authentic," Barrett told Fox News.

Catch "Fixer Upper" every Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT on HGTV.