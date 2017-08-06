'Fixer Upper' News: Chip Gaines Says Joanna Divorce Rumors Aren't True

(PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/JOANNA GAINES) "Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines in a candid street photo.

"Fixer Upper" star Chip Gaines has set the record straight about his marriage with Joanna Gaines following reports about the two splitting up.

He responded on Twitter to a user who expressed their aggravation over rumors suggesting that the reality stars will be getting a divorce.

"Won't ever happen ... you can take that to the bank," Chip assured, even referring to his wife as the love of his life in the hashtag. This should put the rumors to rest and the worries of the fans of the home renovation gurus.

Although the pair is going strong, they admitted in an interview with People magazine a couple of months back that "nothing has come easy" and that they worked so hard to make the "American dream" come true.

Jo and I really have created boundaries to some extent for one another and it just helps us both flourish. I am her biggest cheerleader when it comes to the things that she's rocking and rolling in and vice versa in my category. Just encourage one another's strengths and not be so particular that you constantly butt heads over it.

Joanna added that marriage needs effort and time to work and maintain. Chip went on to sad that figuring out "how to be right as a couple" helped them get better opportunities and be better parents to their kids.

The HGTV stars have been married since 2003 and are parents to four lovely children — the youngest at seven-years old and the eldest at 11.

They have been bringing the best out of many homes through makeovers and improvements they did on their hit show "Fixer Upper" since 2013.

"Fixer Upper" remains one of the highest rated shows on HGTV since it began and the connection of the two is definitely a big factor to their success. The fifth season of the reality series is already in the works.