'Fixer Upper' News: Chip Gaines Slams Divorce Rumors

"Fixer Upper" reality star Chip Gaines, husband of Joanna Gaines, shut down recent divorce rumors. He even shared their secret to a lasting marriage.

Facebook/HGTV-Fixer-Upper A promotional photo of the reality TV show "Fixer Upper."

In an article published on Country Living, Chip wrote that trust is what is keeping their marriage together. He said, "Without trust, it would be very easy for me to worry about every little thing in all aspects of our lives."

According to the reality star, he has learned this important lesson from his wife. Chip says that they have each other's back not only when it comes to their kids, their home, but also when it comes to business, their show, and their livelihood.

In the same article, Chip referenced a quote by Mother Teresa which reads, "I can do things you cannot, and you can do things I cannot. Together we can do great things."

According to him, the same dynamic applies to their family. He says that both of them have their own individual strengths but together they are a better and stronger unit.

Chip had nothing but kind words and praises for his wife who he says has taught him about vision. When it comes to work, a fixer-upper can be pretty overwhelming. But he learned from Joanna to focus on the potential of the space instead of its problems. That way, they can bring out the full potential of the area.

Chip's wife, however, is not his only source of inspiration. He also admitted to learning a number of lessons from their four children, Drake, 12, Ella, 10, Duke 9, and Emmie, 7.

On a different note, Chip recently admitted that he planned on proposing to his college girlfriend Amy before meeting his wife. When he asked his then-girlfriend's parents for their blessing, they politely declined. Nevertheless, in the end, it all worked out well for Chip who is now married to Joanna for 14 years.