'Fixer Upper' News: Show Starts Casting Call for Season 5

HGTV's design and home remodeling show "Fixer Upper" is four seasons in, and by this time, perhaps thousands of fans have submitted applications on the show. Applicants must pass certain criteria to get chosen.

Facebook/HGTV-Fixer-Upper A promotional photo of the reality TV show "Fixer Upper."

Only applicants who have managed to tick all the items on the "Fixer Upper" criteria will be able to have their space remodeled by reality stars Chip and Joanna Gaines.

For starters, one must be residing in Waco, Texas. The Gaineses are from Waco, and their Magnolia Homes business is established in the area as well. Hence it makes sense if they only prefer to reach out to the locals.

In terms of budget, one who wishes to have their home remodeled must have at least a $30,000 allotment for renovations. Unfortunately, the Gaineses are not fairy godparents who can whisk anything at their command. The drastic transformations that are seen on the show come with a price. Behind the more dramatic changes are most likely a hefty budget.

Last but not the least, one must agree to surrender to the Magnolia Homes crew. This means that the Gaineses and their people will be granted the decision-making power when it comes to the house renovations. Although the crew takes into consideration the home owner's preferences, the final results might not always be in line with the original plan. Magnolia Homes gets to decide what is best for the space.

To note, "Fixer Upper" recently posted a casting call, encouraging Texans living within the 40-mile radius of Waco to submit applications. The casting is for the fifth season of the show.

Aside from the aforementioned criteria, they wrote that they are looking for someone who is not younger than 21 years old. Someone who is "outgoing, energetic, and fun."

