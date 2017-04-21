'Fixer Upper' Season 5 Updates: Will HGTV Renew or Cancel the Show?

Fans of HGTV's hit home renovation series, "Fixer Upper," are still waiting for the official announcement on its renewal.

Facebook/fixerupperhgtvPromotional photo for "Fixer Upper"

Previously, it was reported that season 5 could be airing November of this year. Joanna Gaines mentioned on her blog last December that she and her husband, Chip, have already started filming the new episodes. This suggests that HGTV has already given the go-ahead for the show, even though it has yet to announce anything. The installment will reportedly premiere in November, if HGTV will follow the usual schedule.

Last finale, Joanna and Chip successfully pulled off a major project - building the dream home of executive producer Michael Matsumoto in Waco, Texas. The remodeling was one of the Gaines' biggest projects to date. At the end, they presented Matsumoto a farmhouse-style home - Joanna's signature design - for his wife and two kids.

Viewers are looking forward to their upcoming projects. Joanna has mentioned in one of her December blog posts that they have plans to renovate the Magnolia Silos. The power couple also recently announced that they would be starring in another HGTV series.

According to PEOPLE, "Fixer Upper: Behind the Design" will feature 30-minute episodes of the behind-the-scenes activities of Joanna and Chip's "Fixer Upper" projects. The first episode aired on March 28, where she transformed the "Little Shack on the Prairie" by incorporating two different styles, industrial and farmhouse, for her clients.

Joanna shared the news via an Instagram video.

"So we have a new series coming out this year called 'Behind the Design.' [It] focuses on each project, and you get a more inside scoop of how we came up with a lot of the decisions and design elements we get to incorporate," Joanna said. She adds: "We have a lot of questions about the designs and how we get from point A to Z when it comes to the houses and these projects from a design standpoint."