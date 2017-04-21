'Fixer Upper' Star Chip Gaines Pens Sweet Greeting for Joanna on Her Birthday: 'You Are Fascinating in Every Way'

"Fixer Upper" star Chip Gaines might be in the running for the best husband award as he penned a sweet note for his wife, Joanna, on her birthday this April.

(PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/JOANNA GAINES) 'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines in a candid street photo.

"Jo, you are the best at everything you do. Watching you do your thing is one of my greatest joys. You are fascinating in every way, and like the rest of the world... I can't wait to see what's next. Happy birthday, young lady! — me", he wrote on his Instagram account (@chippergaines) right beside a photo of a smiling Joanna.

Chip and Joanna are actually complete opposites of one another. Joanna loves stability and order, while her husband is risky, dangerous, and carefree. Despite these differences, the two admitted during their "I Am Second" interview that they have a wonderful marriage.

They are grateful that their differences help them draw closer to God and make them experience things that they normally would not even consider.

"I feel like God had a funny way of bringing me Chip to almost have this reality of what it's like to follow Christ, which is a lot of the things that are gonna push you to a place of discomfort, and a lot of things are gonna push you to a place of freaking out," shared Joanna.

Meanwhile, Chip told PEOPLE that they do set certain boundaries in their relationship that both of them respect, and that they have learned how to weigh in on each other's strengths.

"That was one thing that I learned pretty early on is that ... I am a big creative by nature so I was always stepping in her universe and I was always thankful she wasn't micromanaging my side of the business, so it worked," he said.

"But I would come in and have these bold opinions about everything. And then after about a year of sort of wrestling with each other like that, I realized A: I wasn't as good at it as I thought I was, so that was a problem, and then B: Why not let her really go for it in her way?"