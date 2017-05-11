'Fixer Upper' Star Joanna Gaines Shares Secret to Success and How She Realized God's Purpose for Her Life

"Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines have found success in remodeling and designing dilapidated houses, and it seems their rise to the top isn't slowing down at all.

For people wondering how the Gaines managed to achieve success, Joanna shared with Traditional Home that it's a simple matter of staying true to one's self. "Don't try to please the crowd. Always trust your instincts and go with your gut," she advised.

Joanna first revealed her tips for success back in 2015 when she shared her testimony with Baylor University. In the video, Joanna said it was more important for her and her husband to please God than man. That's why they prioritized fulfilling His purpose in their lives.

"I can look back now on the pattern of my life and really believe God has a purpose for me, but He also has purpose for you," she said. "Whether you're staying home and raising beautiful babies or you're the CEO of a multi-million dollar company, let God speak into your life. Let his father heart come and say, 'This is what I have for you.' I think that's the key —not believing the lies, fixing our eyes on Jesus, and walking in the truth."

Faith really plays a big role in the Gaines' lives. Because of it, they have learned to set their priorities in order, and they value familial success so much more than their businesses. Joanna earlier wrote on her blog that they will always be good Christian parents first and foremost.

"Our main focus from the beginning has always been our family and then tending to our local business here. We want to be the best partners for each other and the best parents we can be to our four children – that is and always will be our main priority," she said.