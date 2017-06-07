'Fixer Upper's' Chip and Joanna Gaines and 'Property Brothers'' Drew and Jonathan Scott Are 'One Big Family'

"Fixer Upper" reality stars Joanna and Chip Gaines have been rumored to be in a feud with Drew and Jonathan Scott, stars of the hit HGTV show "Property Brothers." Recently, the Scotts addressed the issue.

Facebook/HGTV-Fixer-Upper A promotional photo of the reality TV show "Fixer Upper."

Speaking to Fox News about the upcoming season of the "Property Brothers" spin-off "Brother vs. Brother," Drew and Jonathan debunked all that talk about a feud with their fellow HGTV stars.

"We're one big family, which is why we love bringing [fellow HGTV personalities] in to judge us," Drew told the news outlet. "We legit let them judge us any way they want."

According to the pair, the rumors took them by surprise as they started spiraling out of nowhere.

"We know a lot of the [HGTV] talent really well," Drew shared. "Our show started airing in 2011 and over that time we've met [Chip and Joanna] once or twice. They were really nice."

The brothers are so busy competing with each other in "Brother vs. Brother" that they have no time to start feuds with their HGTV family. Furthermore, Drew shared that their shows are far different from the Gaineses' "Fixer Upper," implying that a supposed rivalry between the HGTV hits is ludicrous.

On a different note, "Fixer Upper" has started a casting call for its upcoming installment, season 5. "Outgoing, energetic, and fun" individuals who want the Gaineses to remodel their homes are encouraged to submit an application. To be chosen, however, one must pass the criteria that the show has established.

The Gaineses only remodel homes within the 40-mile radius of Waco, Texas. In addition, clients must have at least a $30,000 budget for renovations. And more importantly, one must agree to give the Gaineses freedom to remodel the place as they see fit.

Applicants must not be younger than 21 years of age.

More updates should arrive soon.