'Fixer Upper's' Chip and Joanna Gaines News: HGTV Stars Celebrate 1st Anniversary of Their Bakery

Facebook/HGTV "Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines

"Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines recently held a big celebration for the first year anniversary of their dream bakery, Silos Baking Co.

One year has passed since Chip and Joanna opened the doors of their bakery in Waco, Texas. Originally built in the 1890s, the building was remodeled by the duo to become a popular spot for tourists and locals alike. Joanna posted photos of the celebration on her official Facebook page with the caption: "Happy 1st Birthday to the Silos Baking Co.!"

The establishment was decorated with colorful balloons sprawled across the shop's facade. The Gaineses also served birthday-flavored cupcakes, which they gave away to guests and customers. Even though the bakery was officially opened last year, Chron points out that it was only featured in "Fixer Upper" during the fourth season in February. Silos Baking Co. is located beside the couple's home decor shop, Magnolia Market and Silos.

Many viewers look up to Chip and Joanna because of their top-rating home remodeling show and their other businesses. While it seems that everything they touch turns into gold, the pair told PEOPLE that the road to success is not as easy as it looks.

"Nothing has come easy," Chip shared. "We've worked so hard to have this beautiful family and this farm — it really does seem like the American dream you heard about growing up."

Chip and Joanna first met each other in 2001. They lived on a bundle of cash Chip kept inside his pocket while they were starting out in the home flipping business. After years of hard work, the reality stars finally reached their dreams when they were hired by HGTV. Now heading to its fifth season, "Fixer Upper" maintains its spot as one of the highest-rated shows on HGTV.

The fifth season of "Fixer Upper" premieres sometime later this year on HGTV.