'Fixer Upper's' Chip and Joanna Gaines Sell 'Texas Forever' Shirts in Benefit of Hurricane Harvey Victims

(Photo: Facebook/FixerUpperHGTV) Featured in the image are "Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Chip and Joanna Gaines are sending their love for Texans by selling T-shirts to benefit Hurricane Harvey victims.

The "Fixer Upper" hosts, whose home is in Waco, Texas, recently made a generous move to help their fellow Texans who were affected by the devastating hurricane. Starting Aug. 28 until the end of September, the Gaineses' company will be selling T-shirts that read "Texas Forever."

Those who are interested in chipping in can purchase them through the Magnolia Market website. Chip and Joanna announced the news via social media, noting that 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

"Texas — we will always have your back," reads a message that came with Chip and Joanna's announcement (via Country Living). "Prayer is our first instinct in times like this and it has moved us to act. We're raising funds, donating and looking for practical ways to help. Everyone, everywhere — please jump in and join us in making real and ongoing efforts to support these beautiful towns."

Chip and Joanna join other well-known celebrities who have donated big bucks to recovery efforts. Chicago Tribune notes that Sandra Bullock publicly pledged to donate $1 million to the American Red Cross, while Leonardo DiCaprio offered $1 million to the new United Way Harvey Recovery Fund.

The Kardashian family also donated $250,000 each to the Salvation Army and the American Red Cross. Meanwhile, Solange pledged to donate all her earnings from her Sept. 28 gig in Boston to Hurricane Harvey victims. She also promised to give $3 from each ticket from her New York concert this coming Oct. 3.

In addition, Miley Cyrus will donate $500,000 to the American Red Cross and other charities. News of the "Wrecking Ball" singer's plan to donate was revealed during her latest interview on "Ellen," in which she was moved to tears while talking about the natural disaster that displaced tens of thousands of people.